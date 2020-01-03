advertisement

HAZLETON, Pa. – St. Joseph’s Pantry has been serving people in the greater Hazleton area for 80 years. Now it is undergoing a renovation to expand.

“Last year we served more than 1,200 non-duplicated families, so that number continues to grow,” said Neil Oberto, program manager at Catholic Social Services in Hazleton.

These changes will make the pantry accessible to the disabled and Obert hopes that it will also make people who use it more comfortable.

“They are working families. These are people who are absolutely struggling and have circumstances in their lives, in their families. We want them to know that this can be a place where they can go where they are respected as individuals.”

Recent upgrades of the asylum and changes in the food supply were made possible by donations and a grant from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

“When it was opened in 1939, the emphasis was on material needs, so it is ironic that we are going back in a certain sense to those roots and dedication and dedication to this rehabilitation of this food supply,” said Oberto.

The new pantry will have more shelf and freezer space and will be a food kitchen at the customer’s choice

“Individuals and families themselves will offer more options for healthy food choices, because we really want to emphasize that food choice.”

The new and improved storage cupboard must be operational by the end of the month.

