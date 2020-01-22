advertisement

Officials from Operation Wealth Creation appear before the parliamentary committee on Tuesday (PHOTO / Feature).

KAMPALA – Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) officials, who are also members of the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF), want Shs47b to help local government leaders supervise farmers who undertake wealth creation projects in their regions.

The request was made on Tuesday, January 21, at a meeting between OWC officials and members of parliament who had gathered to review the 2020/2021 national budget framework document which stressed that spending was the key factor. One of the unfunded priorities, the military arguing that the funds will be used to pay local leaders to supervise the farmers while they take over government programs.

However, the budget request has raised a number of questions among deputies such as the army’s representative in parliament, Ivan Koreta, who asked how OWC begins to pay elected officials and others are appointed to carry out these mandates. , asserting that it is the role of these leaders to oversee government programs, warning that if this type of payment is made, it will be a form of corruption.

He was supported by Janet Okori-Moe, Chair of the Agriculture Committee, who told OWC officials that it was not their job to pay local leaders, adding that Parliament was already disappointed that the local government does not show the value of the agricultural subsidies which are transmitted to them, which threatens to rally the Chamber to stop spending such subsidies.

She said, “It is not up to you to pay local governments to do their job. This committee also appropriates and makes recommendations on the agricultural subsidies of local communities that each local government receives, but at the moment, we have interacted with the ministry of local communities and the committee is not convinced of the use of This money. So if you want to give local governments money to eat again, I think the committee will not give you that permission. “

It should be noted that Operation Wealth Creation presented a budget of Shs20b for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, which also indicated that the organization would operate with a budget deficit of Shs77b, whose expenditure items remain unfunded.

Among the unfunded priorities were the 50 vehicles, as well as Shs7b to organize farmers into special parish business groups for cheaper deals than to then let operate individually.

It should be recalled that President Yoweri Museveni implemented the Operation Wealth Creation program in 2013, claiming that the program was at the forefront of eradicating poverty as well as promoting growth in household income through agricultural mechanization.

Museveni defended the creation of the OWC after dismantling the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAAD), claiming that the body was spending most of its money on wages and ordering to entrust the responsibilities of the NAAD to Operation Creation of wealth and appointed his brother, Salim Saleh, as project manager.

Likewise, Lieutenant-General Charles Agina, Deputy Chief Coordinator OWC, called on Parliament to help them get their own accountants as they do not appear to be clearly coordinating with their current NAADS supervisors given the nature of their operations.

Angina said, “Our recommendation is to have our own accountant, as our current accounting entity does not seem to understand the challenges related to the nature of our operations. When we asked them to buy vehicles that fit Toyota because we can easily get them spare parts and repair them in their country, in their own way, they decided to buy us Ford Rangers, Isuzu, Tata, Nissan all these vehicles are managed and supervised by agencies in Kampala so that you cannot have effective repairs of these vehicles in the country. “

