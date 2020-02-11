advertisement

KAMPALA – The Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) arrested a soldier who shot four people, instantly killing three of them last night in the village of Tegwana, parish of Vanguard, in the division of Pece, in the municipality from Gulu.

Corporal Geoffrey Okello, attached to the fourth division barracks in the Gulu district, was arrested by a team of soldiers and police following the incident on Monday evening.

Maj Caesar Olweny, spokesman for the 4th Infantry Division of Gulu, confirmed that the suspect had been arrested.

“We have arrested suspect Corporal Okello Geoffrey from our 4th Division barracks because the community is showing him his hand. He is with us and is recording the statement, ”said Major Olweny.

It is suspected that Corporal Okello killed Béatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons; Owen Norman, 20, sixth-grade student of the Holy Pope John Paul II SS and Dan Joachim Binyang, 18, in the Monday shooting.

An eight-year-old survivor of the shooting, Apwoyo-Rwot Peace, was severely injured in the left thigh and received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital in Lacor.

Major Olweny said that an investigation was underway to establish the reason for the shooting.

In 2018, a UPDF soldier attached to the same division killed three people and injured one in a Kabedopong pub, in the Bar Dege division, in the municipality of Gulu.

UPDF Brig spokesperson. Richard Karemire said that the incident which resulted in the death of civilians is very regrettable.

“Our condolences and sympathies go to the families of the victims as we condemn the soldier’s action,” said Karemire, adding that investigations have been opened by a team from the UPDF and the Ugandan police force. on the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The bodies of the three victims have since been transported to the Gulu reference hospital for autopsy.

