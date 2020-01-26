advertisement

UPDF to recruit more than 3,000 LDUs to fight cattle theft (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Deputy Chief of the Defense Forces (D / CDF), Lieutenant-General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, warned the staff of the local defense unit (UDL) against the rental of uniforms and firearms to criminals.

General Mbadi also advised the LDUs to stay in good health and avoid deserting the forces, saying that the country needed their services.

On Friday, he spoke to the 3,000 members of the local defense units (LDUs) who were undergoing training at the Olilim army training school in the Katakwi district.

“You are welcome to the UPDF scholarship, but please maintain discipline and hard work,” he said.

Brigadier Joseph Balikudembe, commander of the 3rd Division, said that the 3,000 personnel, who were recruited from the Teso, Sebei, Bugisu, Busogo and Karamoja subregions, will be deployed to various army units in Karamoja to help the UPDF combat the theft of resuscitated cattle in the region. .

“You will be deployed to various units in Karamoja and we expect you to use the same tactics you learned during the training to overcome theft of cattle and protect the country,” said Brig Balikudembe.

