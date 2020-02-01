advertisement

A UPDF officer distributes malaria mosquito nets to residents of NAKASONGOLA on Saturday (PHOTO / courtesy).

NAKASONGOLA – The Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) medical team continued to provide free primary health care to thousands of residents of Kalungi village with a medical camp established at Kalungi Health Center 111 in Nakasongola district .

According to the UPDF, this aims to renew its contract with the people as the national army.

Lt. Col. Dr Francis Xavier Bakehena, head of the UPDF medical team in the region, noted that the two-day medical camp will focus mainly on free HIV / AIDS testing and counseling, maternity, free eye and dental exams, treatment and control of malaria. as evidenced by the distributed mosquito nets, palliative care and safe and free male circumcision, among others.

LC 1 President for Kalungi Sub-County, Mr. Bakosba, appreciated the role of the UPDF in identifying the needs of the population, noting that this gesture will leave an indelible mark on the population.

At the same time, fumigation at Kiwambya Health Center 11 in Kalongo sub-county was also successfully carried out. The rooms are now free of bats, caterpillars, mosquitoes and other crawling insects.

The activities in the region are part of the Tarehe sita week commemorations aimed at further strengthening the strategic relations between the UPDF and the people.

