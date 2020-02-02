advertisement

Sunday, UPDF personnel led by Commander Brig Francis Takirwa carrying out voluntary cleaning in Rwampara (PHOTO / courtesy).

RWAMPARA – The UPDF 2 infantry division began Tarehe Sita celebrations on Sunday, February 2 in Mampizi sub-county in Rwampara district.

At the launch of Tarehe Sita’s civil-military activities in Mwizi Sub-County, the commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, the Hon. Brigadier Francis Takirwa noted that the UPDF, as the people’s army, still has a mandate to give back to communities and the civilian population.

Brig. Takirwa noted that the UPDF has managed to go so far due to the great respect for the civilian population and added that this is the reason why the UPDF generally gives back whenever chance presents itself.

The division commander went ahead and warned the civilian population against the false politicians who come to deceive the population when in reality, these politicians do not care about the population.

Brig Takirwa again called on the people of Mwizi not only to practice subsistence farming, but also to practice commercial farming to increase their household income.

Speaking at the same ceremony, the president of the LC3 of the sub-county of Mwizi, Mr. Sunday Fredrick, thanked the UPDF for coming to celebrate the activities of Tarehe Sita in the sub-county of Mwizi.

The President went ahead and pledged to fully support the activities and observed that the wananchi were satisfied with the UPDF’s gesture to give back to the communities.

Tarehe Sita’s activities that started today will continue in this area until February 6. They will include among others: a medical camp, the rehabilitation of the buildings of the Mwizi health center, the cleaning of the city of Mwizi and a football match between the UPDF and the inhabitants of Mwizi.

