Pesticides arrive in kololo to be flown to Karamoja for locust control (PHOTO / Courtesy)

AMUDAT – The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) has deployed a total of 2,000 soldiers to help eradicate locusts.

The locusts that have caused chaos in recent weeks in Kenya were confirmed on Sunday afternoon as having entered Uganda via the Amudat district in the northeast part of the country.

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, the head of the defense force, General David Muhoozi, revealed that a total of 2,000 soldiers have so far been deployed.

“We have been told to send 2000 martial troops, but the task is enormous and seeks to mobilize more than that,” said General Muhoozi on Monday.

He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture is the leader of the humanitarian cause which, according to him, needs human and material resources.

“This is a cross-government issue and when we were called to it, we had to act quickly.”

According to the UPDF spokesman, Brigadier Richard Karemire, the 2,000 soldiers have undergone training at the Olilim barracks.

“The CDF has appointed the deputy commander of the land forces, Major-General. Sam Kavuma at the head of the team. Our capabilities, like helicopters, will be used during the operation, ”Brig. Said Karemire.

He revealed that the Air Force was already involved in the air transport of supplies to the affected area.

Asked about the role of the 2,000 soldiers, the army spokesman said they would be deployed as needed.

“The technical details are being worked out by the Ministry of Agriculture. Ministry technicians will take advantage of the troops in a way they see fit, ”Brig. Said Karemire.

Martin Owor, the Commissioner for Disaster Management in the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the Ministry of Agriculture also quickly delivered 100 motorized spray pumps and 200 manual manual spray pumps to Karamoja.

He said more pumps should be purchased.

“Two rented air sprayers will be in Moroto as soon as possible, while the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of the East African Community and the Minister of Disaster Management visited Sunday to meet with their Kenyan counterparts in Nairobi about the cross-border spraying agreements, “he said. Noted.

Swarms of deadly locusts entered Uganda via the Amudat district of Karamoja region on Sunday, creating panic among farmers, ranchers and leaders in the region.

In response, government officials held a crisis meeting to prepare how to prevent the locusts that have ravaged parts of Kenya from spreading to other parts of Uganda.

Prime Minister’s Disaster Management Commissioner Martin Owor previously said that the Amudat district agriculture official had reported that locusts were about 4 km from the Kenya-Uganda border . Latest reports show the deadly insects were spotted in several parts of the Amudat district around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Reports indicate that locusts entered Uganda via North West Pokot in Kenya, where they destroyed hundreds of hectares of vegetation.

