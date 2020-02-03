advertisement

Nakaseke lll health center which has been renovated by the UPDF (PHOTO / courtesy).

NAKASEKE – The Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) engineering brigade has almost reached the end of construction of the Biddabugya III health center in Timuna Village Bukulu sub-county, in Nakaseke district.

According to the UPDF press release published on Monday evening, the army aims to improve the health and living conditions of residents as one of the government’s priorities.

advertisement

Namitala Cissy from the village of Kasangobe and Namutebi Dinah from the village of Nakaseta respectively expressed their gratitude for the construction of a new medical unit structure to replace the old structures.

Whike M. Wagaba Fred Sebutiko, head of the Biddabugya III health center applauded the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) and the Engineering Brigade in particular for coming to complete the structure of the hospital which had become stagnant due to lack of funds to accomplish it.

Wagaba noted that the new building has the capacity to meet the standard facilities of a Level III hospital dealing with patient services (OPD) and patient services. The expected facilities in the new structure building include: children’s room, men’s room, maternity room, laboratory and theater rooms, among others.

Wegaba congratulated the UPDF team of engineers for the discipline demonstrated since they camped in the region to rebuild the hospital.

Lt. Jimmy Jackson Ankunda, the project engineer, said it was one of the projects selected to consolidate the UPDF’s strategic partnership with the people to protect liberation gains in the Grand Luweero, including Nakasongola , Nakaseke, Luweero and Wakiso (Busiro North).

The project engineer observed that the structure was 40% found and that it is now 90%. He promised to hand it over to the hospital management before the 6th day of Tarehe sita Cellebrations to give reason to the residents to join the UPDF on the Butalangu site.

“We managed to reach this percentage as quickly as possible by the personnel of the Engineering Brigade alongside the inhabitants”. Said the project engineer.

Lt Jimmy called on residents to join the UPDF during the 39th Tarehe sita celebrations

comments

advertisement