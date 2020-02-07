advertisement

The celebrations began with civil-military activities during the day at the marine market and later, an evening dinner function at the embassy (PHOTO / courtesy)

MOGADISHU – The Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) serving as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and United Nations Guard Unit Six (UNGU VI) jointly celebrated the 39th anniversary of Tarehe Sita in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The celebrations began with civil-military activities during the day at the marine market and later, an evening dinner at the embassy complex.

Soldiers and embassy staff cleaned up the marine market, which was led by Sector One Commander, Brigadier-General Richard Otto.

Many Somali locals inside and outside the market received free medical services, which left much to appreciate and ask AMISOM to continue to organize such medical camps.

At the dinner of Tarehe Sita, His Excellency the Ambassador of Uganda to Somalia, Professor Sam Turyamuhika, said that the UPDF has always been known for its discipline and implored the soldiers to maintain it. “From the beginning and throughout the five years of struggle in the bush, the hallmark of the NRA (National Resistance Army) was a strict discipline, especially in the pursuit of excellence and success. You should never lose sight of this, now or in the future. “

In his remarks, General Otto implored the soldiers to work closely with the Somali people and to treat them well for a successful mission. “Today’s date reminds us at the UPDF of the word” people “and the population, which means that if you are far from the population, you are mistreating people, people themselves can even obtain weapons and get you out, “said General Otto.

Commander of Sector One, Brigadier-General Richard Otto, implored soldiers to work closely with the Somali people and treat them well for a successful mission (PHOTO / courtesy)

Meanwhile, officers and men from the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) who report to the United Nations Guard Group (UNGU VI) in Somalia have participated in the week’s giving back activities.

The commander of UNGU VI, Lt. Col. Nathan Beinomugisha, reminded the troops not to underestimate the cordial relationship between the UPDF and civilians both internationally and domestically in Uganda. “It has been 39 years since our marriage to the people, so if the partnership is to continue even more, we must continue to respect them.” he said.

Tarehe Sita’s celebrations continued until late Thursday evening.

Were present at dinner; Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) for Somalia, the Hon Simon Mulongo, Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to Somalia, Major-General Nathan Mugisha, Defense Advisor, Brigadier- General Lucky Kidega, commanders, department heads, among others.

