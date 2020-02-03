advertisement

On Monday, UPDF agents carry out voluntary cleaning in the city of Jinja (PHOTO / Authorization).

JINJA – In order to give back to the community, UPDF soldiers from the township of Jinja and the superior commander and the staff college of Kimaka carried out civil-military activities in the town of Jinja by cleaning up the central market in Jinja in preparation for the next Tarehe Sita celebrations.

The soldiers, who were led by Commander Saad Katemba, the Commander NCOA, launched the activities by connecting the Kadafi barracks to the city of Jinja. Soldiers in Jinja town cleaned the market to the excitement of market vendors

advertisement

Chief participant, Col Saad Katemba, said that it is civilian military activities that help the UPDF identify with the people by giving them back what is still within the means of the army as a token of appreciation .

“This is so because people are the foundation of the UPDF and it goes back to our history,” said Col Katemba.

In his remarks, the DRC Jinja district, Mr. Eric Sakwa, said that the day reflects the foundation of the UPDF which is based on discipline and hard work which must be maintained.

He appreciated the cleaning of the city of Jinja and asked the management and residents of Jinja to follow the example.

He asked the soldiers to remain vigilant about security and ready to deal with anyone who tries to distort peace in Uganda.

The Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Jinja, Ms. Medius Asiimwe, thanked the Commander-in-Chief and all of the UPDF for defending peace in Uganda. She further stated that the people of Jinja felt and liked the presence of the UPDF and pledged their full support.

Other participants included the president of LCIII, the central division of Jinja, Mr. Mubarrack Kirunda, the deputy district of Diso Jinja, the central market of LCI, Mr. Semaganda Lawrence and traders of the central market of Jinja.

comments

advertisement