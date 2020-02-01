advertisement

UPDF is building a maternity hospital in Masulita (PHOTO / Courtesy)

MASULITA – The Ugandan People’s Defense Forces Engineering Brigade is building a maternity unit for Masulita HC III.

Deputy army spokesman Deo Akiiki said the facility had been identified by the UPDF team as a necessity for the region.

He explained that the available maternity was too small to accommodate the number of births registered in the sub-county.

A placenta well has also been constructed to manage the disposal of placental waste after birth.

UPDF site engineer, Lieutenant Hassan Mawa, said it was part of the UPDF’s 39th anniversary.

“As we celebrate our 39th anniversary, the UPDF has decided to offer a maternity gift to the sub-county,” he said, noting that progress was good and that all the work was entirely done by the UPDF engineering brigade.

Mr. Paul Nkalubo, a resident and a veteran of the liberation war, was one of those who did not want to hide their joy for such an installation.

He thanked the UPDF for this offer.

“It is my pride to have belonged to such a people-centered army.” He pointed out.

The UPDF carries out civil and military activities throughout the Luwero enclave as part of the Tarehe sita festivities.

