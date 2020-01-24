advertisement

ENTEBBE – Brigadier Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime took over on Friday 24 January from the Deputy Air Force Commander (D / CAF) of outgoing Major General Gavas Mugyenyi.

The handover and takeover ceremony held at Air Force Headquarters, Entebbe, was celebrated by the Deputy Chief of the Defense Forces (D / CDF), Lieutenant-General Wilson Wilson Mbasu Mbadi.

The D / CDF greeted Gen. From division Gavas Mugyenyi for his selfless service to the Force and to the nation in general. He urged the new D / CAF to imitate the working skill of Gen. From the Mugyenyi division to ensure the effective functioning of the Air Force, which he described as an essential arm for maintaining Uganda’s security.

“We are counting on you for the security of our airspace. You are the protective “wings” of the nation, “said Lieutenant-General Mbadi. The D / CDF stressed the need to maintain continuous training within the Service to ensure an update of the air forces necessary for the promotion of national peace and security. General Mbadi also stressed the importance of continuous mentoring of young officers and activists to ensure the continuity of the Force upon retirement by the upper group. He also encouraged teamwork for the good of the Air Force and the UPDF in general.

Lieutenant-General Mbadi recalled and urged officers and activists to respect their constitutional role in ensuring peace and security on Ugandan territory in order to facilitate socio-economic transformation. He noted that this can be achieved through hard work and disciplined actions guided by patriotism.

The presiding officer encouraged the officers to remain in good health in order to carry out their duties effectively. “Exercise and use our free services to do medical exams to help deter preventable health problems,” he said.

Brigadier Geofrey Katsigazi was a defense liaison officer at the East African Community headquarters in Arusha. Prior to that, he held the positions of Commander of the Motorized Infantry Brigade and Acting Chief of the Land Staff.

Gen. Mugyenyi, who has also held various positions, including that of Division Commander 3 Division and Air Defense, is now traveling to India as a Defense Attaché.

He thanked the Commander-in-Chief for this new appointment. Major-General Mugyenyi also appreciated the teamwork within the UPDF and particularly applauded the Air Force Commander, General Lutaaya, for his exemplary team spirit.

“The success of my end of service in the Air Force is the result of the teamwork of all the actors of the Service and of the UPDF fraternity in general. I am grateful to be part of this family, ”said Gen Mugyenyi.

The new D / CAF promised selfless service to ensure the continuity of the good works of those who were there before him.

Air Force Commander General, Lieutenant General Charles Lutaaya, Joint Chief of Staff, General Joseph Musanyufu, Chief of the Air Staff, Brigadier General Charles Okidi and Air Force Directors , attended the ceremony.

