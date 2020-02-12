SFC Commander, Major General James Birungi Urged Soldiers To Discipline (PHOTO / UPDF)

ENTEBBE – The commander of the Special Forces Command, Major-General James Birungi, praised the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) for the discipline that has paid off, both inside and outside Uganda.

General Birungi made the remarks while representing the Air Force Commander, General Charles Lutaya, during Tarehe Sita celebrations for the Air Force and Special Forces Command at Air Force Headquarters in Entebbe.

He applauded President Museveni for initiating a heroic good vision and a struggle that brought the current government to power.

He declared that the patriotism and discipline of the UPDF were and still are the keystone of all the battles won by the UPDF.

Deputy Air Force Commander Brigadier Tumusiime Katsigazi, while marking the road game, congratulated the UPDF family on the 39th anniversary, citing that the decision made on February 06, 1981 was behind the fight against bad governance that had made Uganda a failed state.

He said the celebrations should not just be celebrations but should help the current military and all citizens to think about where Uganda is coming from, where it is going.

“Always keep in mind that the peace we have, development and security are the products of these heroes who have shed their blood,” said Brigadier Katsigazi.

General Kastigazi asked the leaders to be examporal by planting new “trees” about the fight and his intention is such, even when we are not there, the intention continues.

“Be an example to the younger generation in the Forces, do your job, be ideologically honest and be disciplined if you want to develop Uganda.

The Honorable Rosemary Tumusiime, Member of the Municipality of Entebbe, recognized the excellent work accomplished by the Commander-in-Chief, his tireless efforts to improve the quality of life of the Ugandans thanks to his visionary leadership and to the whole family of UPDF for their professionalism and their high level of discipline and service. before you.

“The fruits of the struggle are peace, stability, the empowerment of the socio-economic transformation of the population, in particular special interest groups, education for all, improved service delivery for Health and the export of UPDF to other countries for the peacekeeping mission is what we are celebrating today and should keep it carefree, “she said.

The function was honored by RDC Entebbe Hajji Njuki, NRM President Entebbe Stephen Kabuye, Deputy Mayor, commanders, other officers and visiting dignitaries from CFS and Air Force High School Air Force, Entebbe local defense units, Ugandan police.

There was also a lot of entertainment from the SFC and Air Force spouses, from the Air Force cultural group and the launch of the Teakondo club at Airforce colored the function.

