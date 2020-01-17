advertisement

A vehicle collided with the central reserve on a busy road in the north of the county this evening.

Traffic is maintained while emergency services are dealing with the consequences of the collision on the south section of the A453 Ashby Road in Ratcliffe on Soar, near Kegworth.

advertisement

Queues are forming and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Highways England said the collision was “serious”.

The updates will appear below:

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement