Derek WillsCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said defender Mark Giordano suffered from a thigh injury week after week.

Pat Steinberg: Giordano was placed on IR. There is no schedule when he returns. Surgery is not required.

Treliving said the result was better than originally thought, adding that they would have a better idea of ​​the timeline in a week.

Calgary Flames: Defender Oliver Kylington missed the game last night because of an illness.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks defender, Brent Seabrook, is expected to be out for five to six months after all three operations have been performed – his right shoulder and both hips.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers striker Joakim Nygard is out for six to eight weeks.

Jim Thomas: The St. Louis Blues striker Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice with the team yesterday and did a few exercises.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Tomas Hertl was successfully operated on his left knee on Monday. He is expected to be ready to start the training camp.

Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks striker Elias Pettersson missed the game last night with a lower body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Defender Oscar Fantenberg left the game yesterday morning with an upper body injury.

