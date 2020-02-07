advertisement

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabers defender Rasmus Dahlin missed the game last night with an upper body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers striker Aleksander Barkov ran yesterday for the first time since he injured his knee last Saturday. He could return on Saturday.

advertisement

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defender Shea Weber was transferred to the IR for a lower body injury,

Eric Engels: Canada’s striker Jonathan Drouin was unable to leave yesterday, but was able to return on Saturday or Monday, according to GM Claude Julien.

Brian Compton: Cal Clutterbuck, the New York Islander striker, was on the ice doing some stick handling. There is no schedule for his return yet.

Inside Scoop pen: Pittsburgh Penguins striker Dominik Kahun (concussion) was on the ice. Defender Brian Dumoulin (ankle) and striker Nick Bjugstad (core muscle) have withdrawn on ice.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defender Jan Rutta will be out for at least a few weeks.

Joe Smith: Ryan McDonagh, Lightning defender, left the game last night with a lower body injury.

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs defender, Cody Ceci, has been out with an ankle injury for a while, according to GM Kyle Dubas.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen was on the ice yesterday. The Leafs are still not sure of their status.

Kristen Shilton: Leafs GM Dubas about Andersen: “Status is working on getting over the injury and seeing where it is, but we won’t have a clue until it’s absent and how it feels. I would say unlikely for tomorrow, but we. ”I look. “

James Mirtle: Dubas about defender Morgan Rielly: “We will learn more about him in the coming weeks regarding his downtime.” This will determine how much leeway we will have in the deadline to determine if we will have full leeway in the LTI for the rest of the season. “

advertisement