Mike Loftus: The Boston Bruins placed goalkeeper Tuukka Rask on IR.

Mike Loftus: Bruins striker David Krejci has an upper body injury.

Sara Civ: After getting tangled up, it looks like Carolina Hurricanes defender Dougie Hamilton opened his mouth: “I think I broke my leg.”

Dougie Hamilton gets involved with Kevin Stenlund. The defender of #Hurricanes needed help from the ice. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/2qno3avt8V

– Alison (@AlisonL), January 17, 2020

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers, goalkeeper Chris Driedger left the game last night in the first.

Jameson Olive : It looked like he had pulled something.

Jameson Olive: Panther's coach Joel Quenneville said they are not sure if they need to call another goalkeeper. It sounds like Driedger could miss some time. You will see how Sergei Bobrovsky feels today.

Renaud Lavoie: Ottawa Senator striker Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed the game last night with an upper body injury.

Murray Pam: Senator coach D.J. Smith said they are confident that Jean-Gabriel Pageau can return on Saturday.

Abbey Mastracco: The New Jersey Devils introduced Kyle Palmieri on IR and recalled striker Michael McLeod.

New Jersey Devils: Palmieri is injured on the left foot. It was retrospectively canceled on January 11th.

Amanda Stein: Devils Palmieri and goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood are back in rehab in New Jersey. Maybe one, if not both, can join the Columbus team.

Chris Ryan: New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Cory Schneider left the game last night after the first half.

Andrew Gross: The New Yorker forward, Casey Cizikas, after a shot by David Pastrnak in the groin: “It was no fun, but it’s good now. Through and through the pain, I’ve never gone through anything like this. “

Caley Chelios: Patrick Maroon, striker from Tampa Bay Lightning, missed the game last night but will be judged as a game decision tonight.

