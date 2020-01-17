advertisement

Emergency services are facing a collision of two cars on a road connecting two villages this evening.

Route Beeby, between Scraptoft and Beeby, was closed to traffic around 5:30 p.m.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it expected the road to be closed until around 7:30 p.m.

The updates will appear below:

