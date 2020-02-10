advertisement

A man is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon, charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 32, of Finsbury Road, Belgrave, Leicester is scheduled to appear at the Leicester Crown Court this afternoon.

The charges relate to allegations of incidents involving a woman in her thirties at Doncaster Road on Tuesday January 14, of a man in her forties at Dean Road on Thursday January 16 and a 10 year old boy in Belper Street on Saturday January 18.

The fourth charge is a traffic collision on Thursday, January 2, where a child was injured in Exploration Drive.

Racitalal is also charged with three counts of possession of a knife / sharp article in a public place.

