advertisement

The duel between the Australian Nick Kyrgios and the Russian Karen Khachanov has completed a decisive ten-point super tie-break in the Melbourne Arena.

Kyrgios vs Khachanov to score: 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-7 7-6

1. SET

advertisement

Kyrgios dominated the opening set in Melbourne and prevailed with a 5-2 lead over Khachanov (16).

However, Kyrgios demanded extrajudicial medical break when he felt something on his Achilles tendon.

After finishing a serve, he pulled himself up on his left thigh and felt visibly uncomfortable.

A medic was needed to treat the Australian in just 24 minutes.

“Nick may have to change his game plan out here depending on how his leg feels,” said tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt of the sidecourt.

“I think Nick’s versatility and the ability to get Khachanov to play the low balls closer to the net and make him feel uncomfortable could be the game plan.”

Kyrgios seems to be reaching for the top of his thigh muscles. Physio has come out and can be treated. He is 5-2 and the match is in 24 minutes. Worried. Very worrying, especially when this match is a long one. #AusOpen

– Roy Ward (@rpjward) January 25, 2020https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fortunately, Kyrgios returned shortly afterwards and emphatically finished the set 1-0.

2. ADJUSTMENT

At the start of the second sentence, some casual mistakes crept into Kyrgios’ gameplay and tried several drop shots with varying degrees of success.

Both held players serve for the first 12 games of the highly competitive second set, which was a tie.

Neither competitor was able to gain the upper hand in the tie-break. After ten points, the rating was 5-5. Kyrgios managed to break after a setpoint and he did not miss the opportunity. His malicious serve landed almost directly on the line to take a 2-0 lead at Melbourne Park.

The domestic crowd went mad, and King Kyrgios was one who was far from a fight for the fourth round with the world’s number 1.

“That was a huge sentence. Obviously it could have been two-way,” said Hewitt.

“They both had the option of pausing the entire set. But Nick came into play.

“You could feel the tension building up. He served so well during the tie break.”

3. SET

The third set started like the previous one, with both players serving. However, Khachanov’s unpredictable 2-2 mistake brought Kirgis three breakpoints. The Russian frustratedly kicked a tennis ball into the stands.

A terrible double mistake brought Kyrgios into the break and slowly approached the win of a straight set.

Despite the benefit, the Australian began to show signs of frustration, muttered something to himself, and signaled to the crowd that had screamed when points were about to begin.

Kyrgios also started playing shots between his legs unnecessarily, a possible indication of boredom. The Aussie also sprayed magic in a few moments. Several classic drop shots overwhelmed the vocal crowd in Melbourne.

Khachanov had the chance to get back into the competition when he received two breakpoints and a poorly executed forehand from Kyrgios made up for the 4: 4.

Kyrgios and Khachanov stayed on when the third set entered a runoff election.

An early, casual mistake put Kyrgios back 2-0 in a draw and let out his disappointment with a hearty cry. The Australian struggled through the emotions to balance the tie with his 5: 5 serve.

After saving a match point, Khachanov won three points in a row and took the third set. This was an unchecked mistake on a strong forehand from Kyrgios, who sent the match to a fourth set.

4. SET

Khachanov had some shoulder problems and was seen by a physiotherapist rubbing a cream into the affected area. He had the chance to take the lead when he had two breakpoints at 3: 3, but Kyrgios saved both, the latter with a stunning ace.

The Australian literally threw himself around the square and brushed his hand for a drop shot.

After a quick exchange with a ballkid, Kyrgios aggressively approached the referee, who had awarded a time violation.

“Are you stupid? Can’t you see?” Cried Kyrgyz.

After the game was over, Kyrgios continued to abuse the umpire when his hand was treated and strapped by a medic.

“Kyrgios is concerned about the ball child. He does not want the ball child to touch the towel that has blood on it … Nick did not intentionally try to slow the game down,” commentator Jim Courier said.

A third tiebreak in a row started after both of them held the serve over the set.

The tie was all early – an ace from Kyrgios, followed by a double, then a beautifully executed Khachanov winner, followed by an even better backhand winner from Kyrgios.

Both rivals paused at some point during the wrong draw, but Khachanov got the first set point at 6: 5, which he couldn’t implement.

Kyrgios ultimately had a second chance to end the game, but lost the match point to the net with a failed backhand stroke.

The Russian won two more points and a crucial fifth set was needed to end the exciting third round game at the Melbourne Arena.

5. SET

Hewitt believes that Kyrgios has not left the competition, but has to leave the two previous slips behind.

“It’s about regrouping and obviously trying to leave it behind … it’s going to be difficult now,” said Hewitt.

“Hopefully Nick can stop here early.”

The infamous serve under the arms made its first appearance, but to no avail for Kyrgios. Regardless, the two continued to serve, apparently in a service stalemate.

Kyrgios was getting tired and hit his forehead in frustration. He also tries a few trick shots to entertain the audience.

With the clock ticking after four hours, this is now officially the longest match in Kyrgios’ career.

Neither player had won a breakpoint for 28 games when the match hit a fifth set of ten points.

Almost two hours after the first match ball, Kyrgios won the super tie-break 10: 8 and advanced to the fourth round.

advertisement