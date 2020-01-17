advertisement

According to court documents, Quest University has posted $ 47.5 million in liabilities and applied for financial protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

A petition submitted to the Vancouver courts on January 16 called for a suspension of all “procedures, enforcement, and remedies that have been or could be brought against the school”.

Court records indicate that Quest representatives appeared before the Vancouver Courts on the morning of January 16.

The documents show that the school received its application on the same day.

This approval allows the school to continue operating as it develops a way to restructure and settle with its creditors. Ideally, this would prevent the university from filing bankruptcy or filing bankruptcy.

The protection gives the school the opportunity, among other things, to conclude transactions that enable it to earn money with its country and to enter into partnerships, as the petition states.

“CCAA protection is right because it gives us room to find a stable path,” said President George Iwama in a press release.

“We know that the situation can be cause for concern for our 500 students and their families, so it is important to note that it is as usual for the academic year,” he added. “We are committed to providing our academic program while we find a long-term solution – and we are confident that we can do it.”

The school’s spokeswoman, Jasmine Aimaq, also spoke to parents and students who are concerned about re-enrollment given the financial challenges.

“Every family must definitely make the decision that’s right for them,” Aimaq told the chief.

“We will say that the people who come to Quest have always done pioneering work. They have always had a pioneering mentality. This has never been the place people came when they wanted to have a safe choice. This is.” Where students go, where they want to feel empowered to build something. “

Aimaq said that classes will continue normally and that the school will accept registrations for the next semester.

“Everything is status quo,” she said.

“In our next enrollment season, our admissions team will turn to the students who have already deposited and shown interest and will simply have conversations with them to be completely transparent … and they will make their choice.”

With the CCAA approval, she said the school is expected to continue for at least several months, if not more. The time frame is flexible, she said.

The application will enable the school to provide funding that will allow it to continue operating normally, she said.

In its lawsuit, the school says that a paycheck of approximately $ 295,000 is due on February 10. This payslip has funds for this payment period, but cannot pay for other payslips unless it is funded more.

“The petitioner will shortly not have sufficient liquid funds to pay his operating liabilities when they fall due,” the lawsuit said. “There is currently insufficient cash to pay the loans to the secured lenders.”

In the financial years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Quest recorded “operating deficits and negative cash flows” in the millions, the document says.

The school says operating deficits were expected during this period as enrollment increased.

According to the document, Quest had assets of around $ 86 million in May 2019.

Of the $ 47.5 million liability, $ 27.6 million is included in the claim as secured liabilities.

“All debt is due, but only secured debt of $ 23.4 million has been requested at this time,” the statement said.

Secured debt arises when the borrower deposits an asset as security for the loan.

Aimaq said that the decision to apply for CCAA protection was made in large part after claiming the school’s largest loan.

“This lender who used the loan was certainly an important catalyst,” said Aimaq. “It is by far the biggest loan.”

She didn’t announce the amount.

In communications to students, teachers, and the media, Quest said the school was faced with two options due to the lender’s demand.

The first possibility was that the lender was threatening to receive it. This would have forced several Quest board members to give up their seats and be replaced by people selected by the lender.

“This would have given the lender control over the board,” the press release said. “The board determined that this was not in the best interests of the university and rejected this option.”

The second option was to apply for judicial protection of what the school did.

“Today we reported to the Quest community about our successful CCAA submission. This measure gives us time to look for solutions and ensure that Quest is on a stable path in the long term,” said Mary Jo Larson, President of the University Council, in the Press release.

“The timing is related to our main lenders taking out their loan,” she added. “We thank the lender for their initial and basic support. However, we are currently not ready to repay the entire loan or to meet the lender’s claims.”

