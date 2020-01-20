advertisement

NapBot advertises itself as a machine learning-powered sleep tracker app for Apple Watch and iPhone that has a lot of features in the app, including giving users a detailed sleep history, presenting your sleep heart rate and sleep trends, and revealing how ambient noise exposure affects sleep quality. NapBot also presents a detailed analysis of the sleep phases by, among other things, calculating deep and light phases.

Version 1.3.2 of the app has just been released and adds several new features that make the app (which also has a pro version that costs $ 1 / month or $ 10 / year) even more useful. The update contains according to the release notes in the App Store:

New trend for awake minutes for Pro users

Daily notifications for tracked sleep

Today widget

Support for all types of complications

Redesigned Siri Watchface card

Follow background for the Watch app

Different bug fixes

According to the app developer, the update also includes:

advertisement

watchOS app:

• Support for all types of complications

• Updated new Siri Watchface card

• Follow background for watchOS app that makes the watch app completely independent of iOS. You can remove the iOS app and only use the watch app.

– Majid Jabrayilov (@mecid) January 16, 2020

One of the great things about the app is the way it performs the most important sleep tracking function. It claims a dependency on machine learning that happens on the device itself thanks to CoreML improvements that came through iOS 13 and watchOS 6. The more you use it, the smarter it seems to be – and the more insightful it is to draw conclusions from it your sleep data.

These screen shots give you an idea of ​​what you would see on your Apple Watch with the app:

Image source: NapBot

Although Apple still does not offer sleep tracking built into the Apple Watch, there are a number of free and paid options that you can try out in the meantime. NapBot offers a solid mix of features that you would expect from such an app, and currently enjoys a 4.0 out of 5 stars (thanks to more than 120 reviews) in the App Store. According to the app’s notes in the App Store, NapBot ‘needs an iPhone with the Health App installed and Apple Watch. Heart readings are read from the Health Data Store that is filled by your Apple Watch. “

Image source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

.

advertisement