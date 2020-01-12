advertisement

In the update, state police said it had a suspect in a shooting in Roscommon county.

The soldiers say they received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday, someone was shooting at the windows of the canton of Roscommon.

According to the MSP, witnesses told soldiers that two vehicles had leaked from a West Houghton Lake Dr. residence shortly after hearing gunshots.

advertisement

Agents from several agencies followed the suspect’s vehicle to a residence in the Township of Markey.

They say they arrested and interrogated the six people inside.

The soldiers say that the main suspect is a man from Roscommon.

He was arrested for violating his obligations after police found drugs and marijuana in his possession.

The MSP also said that it had executed a search warrant at the scene of the shooting.

They discovered a double-barreled shotgun, empty shells and a car wash broom.

The soldiers believe that this broom was used to break the windows of the residence.

State police said they are still investigating and will ask for additional charges.

advertisement