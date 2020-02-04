advertisement

A Derby school with heating problems will remain closed tomorrow, with the exception of sixth graders.

Lees Brook Community School, Morley Road, Chaddesden, was closed today and will be closed again tomorrow to all students except those studying at the Post 16 center.

In an article on the school website, the school principal, Zoe House, said: “We continue to have problems with our hot water supply at school. This is an unfortunate situation , but I’m sure you understand that we have strict regulations regarding water, temperature and hygiene.

“Therefore, tomorrow, we will open the school to students from only 16 positions, they will conduct their school day as usual because the supply is not affected in this area of ​​the school. The school will be closed for the day to all the other students. “

A Year 9 options evening will still take place between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. tomorrow night, but will take place in the Post 16 center rather than in the main school building.

Ms. House added: “This is an extremely important event for Grade 9 students and parents. I hope that despite the disruption, I will see as many of you as possible.

“Thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Zoe House.”

