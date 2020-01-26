advertisement

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed among five people when a helicopter slammed into a slope on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter, and three others were killed in a southern California helicopter crash on Sunday.

The helicopter fell in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The authorities confirmed that five people died without survivors. Bryant, a great all-time basketball player who has spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Another person familiar with the case confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed.

Word of Bryant’s sudden death at the age of 41 shot through the world of sports and entertainment, and many went on Twitter to register their shock, disbelief, and dismay.

“Man, I don’t even know where to start,” tweeted Joel Embiid, the superstar of the Philadelphia 76er. “I started playing ball because of KOBE after seeing the 2010 final. I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. I am just so FREAKING SAD !!!! “

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third leading scorer in the history of the NBA and ended two decades with the Lakers as a successful scorer with a great all-round game and relentless competition ethics. He held this place in the league rankings until Saturday night when LeBron James the Lakers overtook him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

“Push the game forward (at) KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Have a lot of respect, my brother.”

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and, as the face of 16-time NBA champion Lakers, became one of the game’s most popular players. He was the league’s MVP in 2008 and two-time NBA defending champion. He earned 12 selections for the NBA’s all-defensive teams.

He partnered with Shaquille O’Neal in a flammable partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later won two more titles in 2009 and 2010 with Pau Gasol.

Bryant retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his last NBA game.

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, inspired and delighted people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the square. He impressed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and will be remembered as one of our greatest heroes over time, ”said Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump responded to the reports shortly after they showed up and tweeted, “This is terrible news!”

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Juan Bonilla of Calabasas said he was working on his roof on Sunday morning when he heard a helicopter flying low nearby. He said he thought it was a sheriff’s helicopter on a training mission. He heard nothing from the engine or the rotors and said he saw no mechanical problems with the chopper. It was foggy Sunday morning, but he said that the visibility at the time of the crash didn’t seem bad.

Firefighters have been working to extinguish flames spreading over an acre of dry brush, said Art Marrujo, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the crashed helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a “go team” of investigators to the construction site. The NTSB usually issues a preliminary report within 10 days, which contains a rough summary of the findings of the investigators. A decision on the cause can take a year or more.

“You will be concerned with man, machine, and the environment,” said Gary C. Robb, an aviation lawyer in Kansas City who wrote a textbook on litigation related to a helicopter accident.

“You will look at the pilot – were there signs of fatigue, signs of a training problem? You will go through his or her files,” said Robb. “You will watch this helicopter from stem to stern. They will take the engine to the NTSB metallurgical laboratory outside of Washington DC and examine it to determine if a malfunction has occurred in flight. “

Investigators will also consider what role weather, terrain, radio towers, or bird strikes might have played, he said.

Robb said he had handled many cases with Sikorsky S-76 crashes and considered the machine to be well known.

“It’s generally considered a good helicopter with a good safety record,” he said, “but parts fail, parts break.” Everything can happen.”

Associate press writer David Koenig contributed to this Dallas story.

