The spit prevented viewers from watching the NFL wildcard game between Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans on Saturday when they had WPBF but no ESPN in their television package.

UPDATE: According to a statement published by AT&T on Sunday, a broadcast contract between broadcaster Hearst Television and AT&T Communications has been enclosed.

AT&T announced that the two companies have signed a new multi-year contract to provide local radio stations such as ABC subsidiary WPBF to Palm Beach County and broadcasters in 26 markets through DIRECTV, AT&T TV and AT&T U-Verse.

According to the statement, the contractual terms have not been announced.

Original story

The local ABC subsidiary WPBF is not available in Palm Beach County due to a dispute between broadcaster Hearst Television and AT&T Communications over DIRECTV, AT&T TV and AT&T U-Verse.

DIRECTV owner AT&T released a press release on Saturday that said, “Hearst has been repeatedly asked to keep its channels available while the two sides are entering into a new retransmission agreement”.

Hearst was said to have brought WPBF and broadcasters from 26 markets from DIRECTV, AT&T TV and AT&T U-Verse.

The WPBF has noted the dispute in its own statement on its website.

“We have made significant investments to provide our viewers with first-class programs, and DIRECTV is trying to offer our channels at prices that are below the market price, which is neither fair nor appropriate,” the statement said.

The WPBF suggested that affected viewers could continue to watch the channel programs via antenna, cable or other satellite provider.

“It is unfortunate that Hearst has decided to punish consumers and close their stations during the most exciting time of the football season,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, in a statement. “We have already offered to pay Hearst stations retrospectively, regardless of what new fees we have agreed on at some point, but even this offer has been declined. Instead, they insist on using the NFL playoffs to attract sports fans and other consumers Inflict harm. “

