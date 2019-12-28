advertisement

A man killed in South Surrey just two days before Christmas is reported to be a future rapper in Toronto.

According to hiphopcanada.com, the performer – Why-S – was shot in the Dec. 23 incident, which happened at a home in the 2200 block of 152nd Street.

READ MORE: The man was found dead in the South Surrey home, investigating IHIT

The Surrey RCMP confirmed in a Dec. 24 announcement that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been charged with the scene after a man was found dead shortly before 9:30 pm, when police responded to a report of “a determined man felt in a mansion. “

“Early stories are that the incident was involved in the interior of the settlement and that there is no ongoing threat to the public,” it said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

IHIT officials have not released any further information about the incident – including the victim’s identity or cause of death – and shortly after noon on Friday (December 27th), they told the Peace Archive News “we have not received any updates on this file at this time. “

A subsequent investigation into the victim’s reported identity was not answered at the end of Friday.

According to hiphopcanada.com, why-S is affiliated with Blue Feathers Records / Vanishyah Entertainment, and there have been several releases this year, including John Wick, and a single, Swag Mine.

He was killed less than 24 hours after another Toronto-based hip-hop artist known as Bvlly was shot dead in Oshawa, the website said.

