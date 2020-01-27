advertisement

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice with winter weather conditions due to hitting Tayside and Fife overnight.

Winter showers are expected to move into the area overnight from Monday to Tuesday – with up to 2 inches of white matter possible even at lower levels.

The ground above 820 feet could see up to 4 inches. Up to 6 inches of snow could land at the highest levels.

The Met Office weather alert – which is in effect from 9 p.m. to 11 a.m. – reads: “An area of ​​slush and snow is likely to move east overnight overnight, followed by a few winter showers.

“The surfaces then freeze, resulting in frozen stretches. Up to 5 cm of snow is unlikely to fall at sea level.

“Snow on high ground is much more likely, with 5-10 cm above 250 m and up to 15 cm above 350 m.”

He adds: “Snow and ice can disrupt travel on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.”

The forecaster says locals should expect travel disruption and be prepared to “block” vehicles.

The warning reads: “Power outages may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

“A risk of injury from slipping and falling on icy surfaces. Bus and train services can be delayed or canceled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible. “

