Snow covered the Metrotown area in Burnaby on Sunday, January 12, 2020. (LarryW57 / Twitter)

Up to 20 inches of snow expected in parts of the Lower Mainland

Higher altitude areas will see more snow

Some parts of the lower continent can see up to 20 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon, according to Canada’s environment.

The agency said portions of Metro Vancouver could see heavy snow as the gust of the storm collides with northwest winds from the Georgia Strait.

Higher altitude areas in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Coquitlam will see more snow, while Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain.

Northern Surrey and Langley will have two to four inches, the agency said, while southern areas as well as Richmond and Tsawwassen will only see rain.

Strong winds are expected to continue to hit the Fraser Valley, with thorns up to 80 kilometers per hour and regular wind speeds of 30 to 50 kilometers. The region’s cooling temperature can rise as high as -20 C, and is expected to range from 10 to 15 inches of snow.

