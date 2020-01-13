advertisement

Up to 1,000 electric bikes will be available to rent on the streets of Dublin from two separate companies in the coming months to start similar activities in the spring.

The Dublin City Council announced that two Irish companies, BleeperBike and Moby, will be granted a license to rent “Pedelecs” (electric powered bikes) throughout the capital.

Unlike Dublin bikes, e-bikes are not tied to specific docking stations, but are locked like normal bicycles at certain locations in the city.

Customers can unlock the bikes electronically using an app on their smartphone, which they can use to find available bikes.

BleeperBike has been on the market for more than a year and with around 450 non-electric bicycles across the city has taken over the pioneer in the rental of dockless bicycles in Dublin.

Its founder and CEO, Hugh Cooney, said it will launch 150-200 e-bikes initially and gradually increase the number as demand increases.

The BleeperBike fleet has replaceable batteries that can be replaced when the charge is exhausted.

The second licensee, Moby, is an Irish technology company best known for its innovative electric mobility devices. Last summer it received the second license to operate a stationary rental service for e-bikes on the street.

According to the Dublin City Council, Moby’s e-bike fleet with bright yellow paintwork will be tested before launch. The fleet will consist entirely of pedelec bicycles.

The company has not been able to tell how many cycles it will provide, but reports say it will start with about 250 bicycles.

Mr. Cooney from BleeperBike said that the area of ​​use for the e-bikes will be the same as for the current service. It operates from the UCD on the south side to the DCU on the north side and along the coast to Howth and Malahide.

Average journey 3.5 km

The average journey time for a pedal bike is about 3.5 km, but he assumes that electrically assisted bicycles can be used for longer journeys, usually five to seven kilometers.

The price of the e-bike rental was still clarified, but Mr. Cooney said it would be at least double the fee for a push bike. BleeperBike currently charges at least € 1 per trip for its service.

Mr. Cooney welcomed the fact that Moby was also launched. He said that two operators in competition, both owned by Irish, would raise the profile of the service. He said experiences in other cities across Europe showed that e-bikes have a transformative effect on city travel and commuting.

He pointed to countries like Germany, where e-bikes today sell more than conventional push cycles. “There is long-term potential for a fleet of 5,000 e-bikes within the M50,” he said.

Irish auto parts maker Uber campaigned in 2018 for the introduction of an e-bike approval system by the managing director of the Dublin City Council, Owen Keegan. However, the city council BleeperBike and another company, Urbo, had already issued licenses for the installation of dockless release systems for push bikes.

However, Urbo later withdrew from the program. The local council then searched for new license applications that allow e-bikes for the first time.

The licenses were then granted to Bleeperbike and Moby. It is assumed that Uber has not applied for a license.

E-bike sharing programs are well established in cities across Europe and the United States. The two major players in the U.S. are Uber and competing car sharing company Lyft, both of which have invested heavily in the sharing of auxiliary vehicles, including e-scooters.

