About a year ago, Sinn Féin sent a senior member from Belfast to find out what was going on in Derry. There was unrest in the Foyle constituency. The party had had poor results in local elections and there was dissatisfaction at the local level. Colm Eastwood, the leader of the SDLP, would likely recapture John Hume’s place. What nobody saw was the brawl that Sinn Féin would handle in the Westminster election. Eastwood received more than double the votes of the seated Sinn Féin member.

The beating that Sinn Féin had to take in Derry may have been a stroke of luck for the party. This result, more than any other, eliminated the uncertainty in Sinn Fein’s thoughts about returning to government with the DUP. This in turn made it easier to sell his proposals for housing, pensions and health in the south. The Irish are generally unhappy when Stormont is not running. They see the division of power as the core of the Belfast Agreement and, above all, the peace process.

How Sinn Féin presents and slips away from the union community in view of his success will be a measure of his maturity as a party to the government

The amazing result that Sinn Féin has just enjoyed requires a new look at the party’s overarching strategy and its ability to implement it. As the tiredness of violence and the political blockade increased, the party (especially its own supporters) proposed an alternative to violence and “the long war”. It was to bring the party to the government north and south of the border. Given this position of power and strength, the urge for a united Ireland would be high on the agenda. The UK government and trade unionists could no longer ignore or delay the unity movement.

Unionist fears

The scale of the Sinn Féin vote and the fact that negotiations are now underway on the future Irish government have shaken the trade union movement. Some will interpret it as confirmation of what they have always thought; that Republicans and nationalists cannot be trusted. That there was more sympathy and support for the actions of the IRA than was admitted and that the culture and political loyalties of the trade unionists are deadly. Quieter minds will see the result as a continuation and extension of the socio-political issues that have already been discussed in the referenda on gay marriage and abortion. You will see that the right to a home and good health care has played a greater role in the elections than political unity.

Which of these attitudes and voices will dominate in the coming weeks and months will be of interest. How Sinn Féin presents and slips away from the union community in view of his success will be a measure of his maturity as a party to the government. Martin McGuinness used to guess that a touch of charm in politics had gone a long way.

‘Up the Ra’ event log

“We broke the Free State”

Sinn Féin has had success once. It replaced the SDLP and became the dominant voice of nationalism in the north. However, the election success did not lead to a reputation success. Sinn Féin is still not seen as an effective and dynamic ruling party. Since the Belfast Agreement, it has filled ministries in all major government departments except the judiciary. Few would give him a high score in transforming business, health, or education.

Despite the party’s reign, the worst signs of poverty and disease are found in the republican and nationalist areas of the working class. Western Northern Ireland would continue to claim that the best jobs and infrastructure flow to the greater Belfast area and to the east of the province. Derry accused union governments of being the only city in Ireland without a university. It is now more likely that the finger will point to Sinn Féin. But West Belfast, the heartland of Gerry Adams and many other prominent Republican leaders, has not improved much after more than a decade of the Sinn Féin government.

There used to be a comment that the Irish people would give the IRA anything but a vote

To their great annoyance, the party was often described as economically illiterate. Adams and McGuinness were neither trained nor exposed to economic realities. Pearse Doherty finally got through the ranks and established a reputation in the area, but he had limited exposure in the north. Instead of inviting or buying expertise, the party surrounded itself with its own people who were also inexperienced in these disciplines.

Army Council

This culture of keeping everything in the family – polite and respectful towards outsiders, but only fully trusting their own people – has done the Party bad service. This is partly why some believe Sinn Féin is under the influence and direction of an unofficial army council and this has prevented the party from drawing on the expertise and insight of people who partially agree with their core strategies or even disagree.

The broad nationalist population of the north had no choice but to be patient with the slow but inevitable mutation of the IRA into the Sinn Fein constitutional party. There used to be a comment that the Irish people would give the IRA anything but a vote. The reality now is that a large number of Irish people in the north and south will give Sinn Féin the voice, but the consideration in return is that the transformation is complete and complete. Up the Ra has become No more Ra and it has to stay that way.

Ironically, the dissident IRA will feel the impact of these elections the most. Sinn Féin’s strategy of entering politics and finding a place in the government in the north and in the republic has had enough success to show how morally inadequate and militarily miserable the dissident IRA’s ongoing campaign is.

Denis Bradley is a journalist and former vice president of the Police Headquarters of the Northern Irish Police Service

