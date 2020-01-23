advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Hundreds of cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in several countries, including one in the United States.

The virus, which comes from China, is now proving to be deadly.

“We have now seen over 600 cases and 17 deaths,” said Melissa Nolan, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of South Carolina.

Health officials know it’s from an animal at a Wuhan market, but they don’t know the exact source.

“There is a study published overnight that suggests it could be a snake. I think the next steps will be to pinpoint and confirm that it is this particular type of snake,” said Nolan.

Although there is only one confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington, experts take all precautions to prevent an outbreak in the United States. The corona virus spreads very quickly and has flu-like symptoms.

“So this is an airborne virus and it’s a little scary because it’s the flu season. So it can be difficult to find out if it’s a flu or this corona virus. However, the overall risk is in the US rated as low, ”said Nolan.

Some passengers at major airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, are checked for viruses upon arrival.

“A check is carried out for passengers departing from flights from China. When asked if they have any symptoms, if they have a fever or if they have one, an additional health screen is displayed. And then they could possibly be quarantined if they are classified as at risk, ”said Nolan.

There are still many unknowns to the virus and no treatment or vaccination is known yet.

“We don’t know the incubation period, so we don’t know how long it will take an exposed person to determine whether they develop symptoms or not,” said Nolan.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization announced that while the corona virus is an emergency in China, it is not yet a global health emergency. However, the organization continues to take the virus very seriously, as it can become an international problem.

If you have recently traveled to China and have flu-like symptoms, you should see your doctor.

