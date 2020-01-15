advertisement

Uganda Premier League

Kyetume FC vs Tooro United

Arena of Visions, Jinja

Wednesday 15-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

Two out of shape teams from Kyetume FC and Tooro United FC will meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Arena of Visions in Jinja.

Kyetume’s form has deteriorated in their last five games and will desperately try to win again.

After a decent start to the lead pack, the Slaughters have now lost all of their last five games.

The latest one came into the hands of the SC Vipers when they lost 1-0 to Kitende last Friday.

The game against the Venoms was the first under the return of head coach Jackson Mayanja who took over from George Best Nsimbe after the former SC Vipers coach left late in the first round.

Apart from the leaders Vipers SC is a match that Kyetume can be forgiven for losing but against Tooro, Mayanja knows that his team should win, especially since it is in the form of a home match.

The match will, however, be played at the Arena of Visions in Jinja after Kyetume has been denied the opportunity to host matches at Namboole before the second round.

Most of Kyetume’s problems can be on the ground, but for their opponents-Tooro, it’s the opposite.

Car dealers have had a tough campaign this season and there is no clear indication that the situation has changed.

Last week, Eric Ndifuna resigned as head coach after the club failed to honor a home game and in doing so lost to Onduparaka FC by forfeit.

He was replaced by Muhammad Kiseka on Sunday and it is understood that the former Bright Stars and Paidha Black Angels tactician has been in charge of training since Monday.

Kiseka’s task is daunting because he inherited an exhausted team.

More than 12 senior Tooro United players refused to resume training until they were paid their salary arrears of up to three months and did not travel with the team to Jinja.

Only John Byamukama, Yafesi Mubiru, Issa Muniru, Faizo Ssekyanzi, Chrispas Kusiime, Denis Mugerwa, Dues Katuramu and Captain Willy Kavuma are the recognized names that will appear for Tooro against Kyetume.

It will be interesting to see how Tooro behaves on a Kyetume side that is desperate for points.

At the start of the day, Tooro is 15th with 14 points while Kyetume is only two points and as many places.

Match facts

This will be the second meeting between the two parties.

In the opening game, Kyetume defeated Tooro United 2-0 away.

Kyetume enters the contest after losing all of his last five league games, conceding 18 goals and scoring only 3.

At home, the Slaughters have won only two of their last five games, losing the other four.

For Tooro, they are also winless in their last five games (D1 L4).

Away from home, Toor has lost all of his last three games, conceding 11 goals and scoring only one.

Other matches on Wednesday

-Mbarara City FC vs Wakiso Giants FC at 4 p.m.

-BUL FC vs URA FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Police FC vs Express FC at 4.30 p.m.

