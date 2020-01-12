advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski surprised the whole world with a video about making one of the ads she participated in. The admission may not be suitable for all target groups, as the top model teaches this.

In the video we can see Ratajkowski pinning them on with a half-open bathrobe that reveals more of the report. In an image that won’t be removed from your head once you’ve seen it.

The publication is not new, although it was viralized again this week with great success, which again shows that the top American model does not know what is a shame.

He became famous without clothes

It’s worth noting how Emily Ratajkowski became a world-class top model overnight from a Disney girl known for going out in the iCarly youth series.

That happened in 2013 when she was without clothes in the Robin Thicke blurs lines Video clip that was the most watched this year and which the American model has always seen as a difficult to assess phenomenon, sometimes she spoke very well and in other cases she remembers him as “the misfortune of her life”.

The most famous model

It should be noted that their fame has only been on the rise since the famous video clip and is currently the most famous model in the world, which even surpasses it Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner last year.

And it is so that Emily Ratajkowski knew very well to use her fame to take a place in the collective imagination and to take the throne that left the Brazilian Adriana Lima orphaned.

