advertisement

Emma WatsonEven as the years go by and hundreds of different roles play, it will always be Harry Potter’s Hermione Granger. This paper marked her life and began to be considered for subsequent projects. The tender girl who started in the cinema became a woman and fell in love with millions of fans around the world with her beauty.

Probably all these fans are disappointed to see the British in bikini and without Photoshop, a tool that accompanies them much more than previously thought.

On a beach enjoying vacation, Emma decided to wear a black bikini that can be seen in the photo, and although it seems like a good choice, the problem is her fitness. From what the snapshot indicates, she doesn’t seem to be a gym friend since the tightening of her body could be defined as zero.

advertisement

Emma’s extreme defenders were immediately exposed to criticism and ensured that her particular charm was not in her physique with perfect dimensions, but in her natural sensuality. Everything was very good, but the other side expressed that some exercises could not hurt to vary a little.

Emma Watson is a female leader

The rain of criticism of her body couldn’t overshadow her great work for women. Since she was the voice of the HeforShe movement before the United Nations Assembly, her struggle for gender equality has not stopped. It is in favor of feminism without reaching the extremes of some groups who want to distort the struggle.

She is much more than an actress and, at 29, is one of the visible faces of change in favor of women. With or without Photoshop Emma Watson is a unique artist in the entertainment world.

advertisement