advertisement

For a few days now, many fans of Selena Gomez have been wondering where her favorite singer would have chosen to end the year. Now the answer to this question is already known: Hawaii,

Yes, the singer decided to go for the sun and the beach at Christmas. And when you consider that the paparazzi are following her everywhere, more and more photos and videos are appearing in the last days of the Americans.

And while it is true that the picture she hung on a yacht already had a lot to tell, it was the pictures taken by the paparazzi that sparked most of the debate on social networks.

advertisement

Photos by Selena Gomez

Among other things, because there are many who point out when viewing the photos that Selena “is unrecognizable!”. Perhaps an exaggerated sentence that summarizes the opinion of many who had to see the singer in a bikini.

And since selena After going through the psychiatric clinic, most of the photos in swimwear were photos in which she appeared in a bathing suit. Not now, now she shows her stomach

Selena Gomez on a beach in Hawaii this week

📷 @selenagomez en una playa en Hawai esta semana pic.twitter.com/JZlvfv1DSD

– Fan Acc (@ selenaecumedia2) January 4, 2020

But of course their haters, which doesn’t mean they lose many opportunities, have already started beating him on all sides. “What a belly” or “It’s deadly poor” are just a few of the many comments on this.

Selena Gomez with her friends after apparently being stung by a jellyfish on a beach in Hawaii

@Selenagomez con sus amigos minutos después de picada aparentemente por una medusa and una playa de Hawaii pic.twitter.com/031A225d2T

– Fan Acc (@ selenaecumedia2) January 4, 2020

On the other hand, a video has also appeared in which we can see how selena needs help to run. The reason? It appears that a jellyfish stung. A start to the year that is sure to be tough for the singer, who is already examining how her haters are still sinking her despite the passage of time and the feeling of being stronger and more confident than ever.

Selena Gomez seems to have been stung by jellyfish on New Year’s Day https://t.co/GnpQyEEqLl

– TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2020

advertisement