advertisement

Angelina Jolie with a life that can be used for a drama film, a lot of physical changes have occurred due to health problems and new eating habits. This time we found a photo in the memories that was a secret for most. Pay attention to what you will see because it is really unrecognizable.

This is a photo of Angelina posing with the familiar sensuality and wearing a white bikini that shows the absolute body she had. The face retains its essence, but the changes in the nose are noticeable. On the other hand, her body appears without the tattoos that we know today.

advertisement

The 44 years of today have weakened to a certain extent, but it is practically impossible to lose the sensuality that it represents, wherever it goes.

One of the attributes that have not lost their validity for the philanthropist, actress, model, director and a huge list of professions are her lips. The legend says that she did with them Brad Pitt Fall madly in love, at least for a part of her life, the rest of the story we already know.

Angelina Jolie and the secret of her charm

Angelina is not afraid to use her virtues. One of her main secrets in highlighting her lips is related to the way she uses makeup. The actress’s makeup artist, in particular, was responsible for providing details on the techniques used to create larger surprises.

«You only have to paint outside the corner of your lips, it can also be with concealer. This makes the ends of the lips look sharper and more perfect than Angelina’s lips, ”said Matin Maulawizada about the style that Angelina Jolie prefers.

Time may be in the protagonist of Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil has changed many things, but retains something more important, the admiration of her followers without changes.

advertisement