Our recent photo, below, showing the construction of the Holmes bridge in Derby over the Derwent River 50 years ago, reminded us of a huge fire.

Regular contributor Alan Hiley got in touch to share his own photos of the aftermath of the fire that devastated the Trent bus depot on Meadow Road.

Alan, of Littleover, who worked at Trent Motor Traction Co for many years, said, “I worked as a mechanic at the Trent Bus Depot on Meadow Road in 1970 and I remember the inner ring road under construction.

“Beyond the Trent garage is the land where the old Derby Telegraph offices would be built.

“In July 1976, when Trent had a disastrous fire, we parked the remains of the burned down buses on this piece of land, which I believe belonged to British Rail at the time.

Some of the buses which were destroyed in a huge fire at the Trent depot on Meadow Road, Derby, in July 1976

(Image: Alan Hiley)

“There is a line of builders’ cabins just beyond the Cattle Market Hotel, probably for the men who worked on the ring road.

“The photo above shows burnt buses parked on this lot. The photo above shows the buses lined up where they were parked so investigators can determine where the fire started.

“The land where the Telegraph offices were built is just beyond.

The construction of Derby’s Holmes Bridge and the parking lot of Darwin Place in 1970

(Image: Stan Humphreys)

“Trent lost 38 vehicles in the July 1976 fire. During the night, office staff contacted all of the sister bus companies in the Midlands, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who had supplied as many spare buses as possible.

A Derby Telegraph archive photo showing the mangled wreckage of the Trent bus depot building after the July 1976 fire

“It was said that the next day, each kilometer planned was used by office, road and engineering staff.

“There were more buses on loan to Trent than necessary, so some were fired the next day with grateful thanks.”

.

