An empty pub could be demolished to make room for houses.

The former Sir Barnes Wallis pub on Maple Avenue, Ripley could be bulldozed and replaced by four five-bedroom homes according to plans submitted by Heaton Planning Ltd.

The Amber Valley Borough Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.

The pub is named after the inventor born in Ripley of the famous bouncing bomb used by the Royal Air Force during dambuster raids during the Second World War.

A sign outside the pub carries a picture of Sir Wallis and a Lancaster bomber.

Plans before council indicate that the pub site was sold by Greene King a few years ago to the current owner, who was not named.

A report submitted by Heaton Planning states: “Since the acquisition, the applicant has made a significant investment in property and facilities to attract new businesses and offer to the community to ensure the sustainability of a business.

“Despite experienced ownership and significant investments, the business has suffered a financial loss and is no longer viable.

“The development will provide additional housing and make efficient use of underutilized land, in a sustainable location, lending it to active residential use.”

“If a building permit was granted for the redevelopment of the site, the properties would be commercially attractive to the local market and would reduce an underused site to active use.

“The proposed development could occur without negative effects on the ecology, the risk of flooding, highways and residential facilities.

“The development would allow the landowner to work with a local home builder and provide local jobs from construction activity.

“This would support the local economy and construction-related employment, despite the well-known wider benefits of new residential development and the increased supply of housing, which is continually encouraged by the government.”

If approved, each house would have two parking spaces.

Access to the site would come from Sandham Lane.

Plans for 21 homes had already been approved in 2006 for land directly behind the old pub and a nearby cooperative store.

Construction of the roads to connect the houses has started, but housing construction has never started and the site is now dormant.

