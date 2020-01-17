advertisement

A Perth man was ordered to do unpaid work after someone saw him hit a toddler so hard that his head “wobbled”.

A Perth, 56-year-old man slapped the toddler so hard that his head wobbled and screamed

advertisement

Richard McGilligan struck the child on the back of the head and told a court that it was because he had a “stressful day.”

The witness, who saw the assault from his car, then reported the incident to the child’s crèche and a social work investigation was opened.

Tax MP Mairi Graham told the Sheriff Court in Perth: “She (the witness) saw the accused hit the child on the back of the head with an open palm.

“She was shocked by the force and remembers seeing the child’s head wobble. She lowered the window and could hear the complainant cry loudly. “

McGilligan, who was not represented by a lawyer, told Sheriff Lindsay Foulis: “It was a stressful day.

“It was a miserable day and I hurried to take the bus. I totally regret my actions. “

Sentencing him to 120 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Foulis said to him, “I shouldn’t need to tell you that today, behaving this way is totally unacceptable.”

McGilligan, 56, of Dunsinane Drive, Perth, admitted to assaulting the three-year-old boy on Crieff Road on November 1 of last year.

advertisement