TORONTO – Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed in Iran-hit plane crash in Tehran last month are being captured in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty houses, cars left in the driveway. and unpaid bills.

Iran admitted to crashing the Ukrainian plane by mistake on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians. The Canadian government said 138 people on the flight were headed to Canada as their final destination.

Meisam Salahi’s younger brother Mohsen and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were passengers who died in the flight.

Salahi, 34, wants to return his brother’s car to the dealership where he was leased, take out mortgage payments on the couple’s home and collect rent from their tenants. But without a death certificate – sometimes delayed after aviation disasters after local authorities identify the remains – he has struggled.

“Technically, in Canada, he’s still alive,” Salahi said. “I don’t even know how many bills to pay.”

Many other relatives are in Iran, giving family and friends in Canada limited power in dealing with the victims’ assets.

For Amirali Alavi, whose mother died in the crash, the trip to Iran after the crash was a trip involving a dash to Washington to obtain Iranian consulate paperwork, leading to a four-hour experience at the US-Canada border.

Alavi, 27, said he and his father were arrested for questioning by US border agents before he was allowed to cross at 2 p.m. His father was denied entry and returned to Canada on foot while Alavi went to Washington alone. It was nearly two weeks before his mother’s remains could be returned, Alavi said.

“We have not even begun to deal with the consequences,” Alavi added. “These last two weeks have been really difficult emotional, and at the same time, all the work we had to do didn’t leave us much time to think about the things to do in Canada.”

Immigration advocacy groups have criticized the detentions of Iranian nationals at the US-Canada border following a US drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general on January 3rd.

A Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) representative declined to comment on the Alavi incident, citing privacy laws, but said claims that the agency banned Iranian dual citizenship because of their country of origin are false.

More than 100 Canadian government employees are helping families of Canadian-related victims from everything from administering DNA samples to repatriating bodies and obtaining legal and visa advice, said Omar Alghabra, a member of the Canadian Parliament. in charge of relationships with families.

On a chilly Sunday morning last month, a mosque north of Toronto held burial services for Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her daughter Elsa Jadidi, 8. The entrance was lined with Canadian flags.

Inside, hundreds of mourners watched moving pictures on a screen. They showed Elsa as a baby, holding one leg, and then older, kissing her father on the cheek. She kept a giant ice cream cone, then a school project. A recent photograph showed her sitting with her mother on the plane in the last minutes of their lives.

In tears, her grandfather Habib Haghjoo said she would not want what happened to his worst enemy: “This is unbearable.”

(Reporting by Allison Martell and Moira Warburton; Editing by Will Dunham and Amran Abocar)

