advertisement

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “Jojo Rabbit” opened up new perspectives, while other films hold onto the images that have brought them so far

The Oscar voting ends on Tuesday, just six days after it started, thanks to the earliest edition of the Academy Awards. With less time than ever to make a final impression, and some campaigners stick to their advertising strategies, while others optimize the message to attract voters to the target audience.

advertisement

It used to be possible to see these battles on billboards along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. However, since Netflix bought many of these signs, this stretch of road is more an indicator of the priorities of the streaming service than a real Oscar battlefield. Granted, Sony used a billboard for “Little Women”, Warner Bros. one for “Joker” and Disney used the side of a building that always shows Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” studio advertisement, which is now is owned by Fox. but these fade alongside the eight Netflix billboards for “The Irishman”, five for “Marriage Story” and two for the documentary “American Factory”, along with individual billboards for “The Two Popes”, “I Lost My Body” and ” Klaus. “

Here’s our annual look at who says what to attract last minute voters.

Also read: The Oscars Homestretch: “1917” is at the start of the vote

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Message: This is your movie, Hollywood.

Quentin Tarantino’s film about a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his loyal stuntman (Brad Pitt) and the people they meet in Tinseltown in 1969, including Sharon Tate and the Manson family, had the biggest phase 2 rework with them a brand new slogan that shapes all of his For Your Consideration ads: “Because you love movies.”

Sony has used this line in advertising and also highlighted it with a video feature with the subtitle “A love letter for filmmaking”. The message is aimed directly at the voters who made “The Artist” and “Argo” the best picture winners: if you want to celebrate Hollywood, this is the film to do it.

Of course, these recordings by DiCaprio and Pitt have a secondary message that effortlessly exudes charm and appears on the page: “Because you love films … and because you also love Leo ‘n’ Brad.”

“The Irishman”

Message: Because you love films … by Marty.

On the surface, the Irishman campaign has not changed much since the days when the film received rave reviews at the New York Film Festival and was ranked Best Picture Leader. The ads mostly use the same stills, the same dark, somber look, and the same emphasis on the three and a half hour long Martin Scorsese film as a landmark.

However, the focus is increasingly on Scorsese itself and the positioning of the film as a summary of his earlier work, especially in the mob genre. A poster on a premier spread by Sunset trumpets a quote from Rolling Stone: “Martin Scorsese – America’s greatest living director – does his masterpiece of his late career.” Another features a photo of Scorsese and star Robert De Niro on the set of the New versus Film with a shot on the set of one of her earliest collaborations from the 1970s. The two photos are separated by a quote from “The Irishman”: “You don’t know how quickly time flies before you get there.”

In other words, Scorsese is a national treasure, this film is a kind of summary and the time to honor it is now. In a way, the approach is reminiscent of what The Weinstein Company did with the 2002 “Gangs of New York”, promoting the career overview for which Scorsese earned his first prize as best director. (It didn’t work then because “Chicago” was awarded for best film and Roman Polanski for best director for “The Pianist”.)

Also read: Martin Scorsese’s crime films, from “Boxcar Bertha” to “The Irishman” (photos)

“Jojo Rabbit”

Message: Peace, baby.

Aside from “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “Jojo Rabbit” is most likely to have gone through a phase 2 revision. In many ads over the past week, the usual shots from the film as well as the usual colorful graphics and lines such as “An anti-hate satire” have been replaced by black and white portraits of director Taika Waititi and stars Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie flashes the peace sign – while advertisements with photos from the film often contain slogans such as “Never Too Soon for Peace”.

While the peace sign has been a staple of “yo-yo” ads from the start, the black-and-white photos and sharper look more seriously drive the message home, positioning the film less as a sharp, but more as a satire, the gentler, healing drama – the film that everyone can open up to, because who doesn’t want peace?

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more complex message, there’s also a new “yo-yo” ad that quotes no less than the early 20th-century Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke (“Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Keep it just at No feeling is final. ”), which has probably never been quoted when speaking about the work of Taika Waititi.

“Parasite”

Message: Don’t you want to write a story?

The campaign for “Parasite” hasn’t changed dramatically, except maybe to get a little bolder as the film has received one guild award after another. But on Facebook, it’s hard to avoid the film repeating all the rave reviews and food for thought that tell the academy that they have to award Bong Joon Jo’s film the Best Picture Award. And some of them use the same line in the intro: “If not now, when?”

Neon knows very well that “Parasite” is closer to winning the big award than any non-English film ever. And they want the academy to think about it and decide that this is the time to break new ground.

Also read: 3 reasons why “Parasite” can really get the best picture – and 1 reason why it doesn’t work

“1917”

Message: Join the winning team.

Sam Mendes’ drama from the First World War has already received many of the most important precursors on the way to Oscar: the Golden Globe for the best feature film – drama, the producer guild and the director’s guild, the BAFTA Prize. Therefore, the message in the ads is always simpler and is aimed at everyone’s desire to be on the winning side.

“Joker”

Message: We are not a comic film, damn it.

The print ads look pretty much the same, but “Joker” now gets its message from a statement Joaquin Phoenix said about the film’s author and director at the Critics’ Choice Awards last month: “Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, you have tricked us. You took a cartoon character and talked about childhood trauma, gun violence, isolation and mental health. “

Lines like this are used today to position “Joker” not (by far) as the most successful film among the best picture nominees, but as serious work on serious problems. This is described in the ads, but above all in the six different articles in a special 12-page advertising text in a current edition of Variety (“Partner Ad Content”, it says on some pages). In the opening story it is pretty much on the agenda, starting with the headline “Joker proves the power of compassion” and quoted Mahatma Gandhi in the last paragraph: “The real measure of any society is how it treats its most vulnerable members. “(Granted, in this case, the vulnerable member of society is one that is celebrated when it starts killing people, but still.)

Also read: Director Todd Phillips: “Joker” grew out of concern for the world without empathy

“Little Women”, “Marriage History”, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Message: Don’t forget us.

The best picture chances of these films are mostly faded, so that the ads remain uncomplicated and advertise all top 10 lists and critical raves, whereby often the focus is on the categories in which the films have the best chances. “Marriage Story” focuses on Laura Dern as the best supporting actress. “Little Women” highlights the screenplay by Greta Gerwig. “Ford vs. Ferrari” is of a size that could lead to below-average prices: “Cinema films at their finest,” says a huge ad for the film that covers the side of the building on Sunset.

Other

In the category “Best Animated Feature” there is a big fight in which rivals have weaknesses in the usually dominant Pixar (with “Toy Story 4”) and Disney (who was not even nominated for “Frozen II”). DreamWorks Animation aggressively promoted “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”. Netflix, of course, advertises “Klaus”, and “I lost my body” and Laika / Universal were particularly active in advertising purchases on behalf of “Missing Link”. “

At the top of a recently published “Missing Link” advertisement was a list of the other Laika films nominated in the category (“Coraline”, “ParaNorman”, “The Boxtrolls” and “Kubo and the Two Strings”) with a quote: “‘Missing Link’ is the fifth Laika film to be nominated and is now the most nominated studio without a win.”

At the last minute there was also a flood of ads in the documentary race (“American Factory” vs. “The Cave” vs. “The Edge of Democracy” vs. “For Sama”), with “Honeyland” taking out fewer ads but extra attention because it is also nominated for the best international feature film. And in the competition for the best original song, advertisements for “Harriet” were shown, while the songs by Diane Warren (“Breakthrough”) and Elton John and Bernie Taupin (“Rocketman”) were also shown.

Jennifer Lopez, Quentin Tarantino and other portraits from the Palm Springs Film Festival (photos)



Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Laura Dern, “Marriage History” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Director Noah Baumbach, “Marriage History” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Producers Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Jamie Foxx, “Mercy Only” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Director Jay Roach and screenwriter Charles Randolph, “Bombshell” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Writer Lena Waithe, “Queen and Slim” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Actors Zack Gottsagen, producers Tim Zajaros, David Thies and Christopher Lemore, directors Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

TheWraps price editor Steve Pond and Antonio Banderas Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Oscar magazine TheWrap: Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo and others posed for TheWrap at the desert festival

advertisement