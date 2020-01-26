advertisement

A young woman who “tied her hair and removed her earrings” before assaulting an 11-year-old boy appeared in court.

Uzma Hussain launched an attack on the 11-year-old boy after quarreling with his friend, after hearing the hearing in South Derbyshire.

Doles Lane’s 21-year-old Findern left the boy “ shaken and scared ” after the August 12, 2019 incident.

The victim’s mother told Derbyshire Live that he had trouble sleeping after the attack and that he was “anxious” now.

The 35-year-old Derby woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she went to pick up her son when she saw him “cry on his own”.

She said, “My son said that a woman was chasing him and his friends.

“I saw her being aggressive towards her friends on Chesnut Avenue. She left but reappeared and had tied her hair and removed her earrings.

“She looked like she wanted to fight.”

The mother added: “I looked up and she grabbed my son by his hair and dragged him to the ground.

“He was screaming on the ground. I ended up fighting with her, I thought I was going to kill her but I just had to go.

“He didn’t sleep for a long time, it really affected him.”

Hussain, who sobbed in court, pleaded not guilty of assault by beating but changed his plea before his trial, which was scheduled for December 2019.

Friends “playing outside” at the time

Lynn Bickley, a prosecutor, said the victim was playing with friends at Mickleover at the time of the incident.

She said, “They were on their bikes and ordered a takeout.

“His friends were picking up takeout and he was waiting for his mother.

“The accused arrived and began to shout and swear at the boy’s friend.

“He (the victim) said he was laughing but was not involved.”

She said that one of the victim’s friends had cycled on his bicycle, so his mother took him to pick it up.

The incident happened to Mickleover

(Image: Google maps)

Bickley said, “He was brought back from the stores by his mom.

“When he arrived, the accused introduced himself and there were new cries and swear words between her and the friend.

“When the accused was screaming and swearing, she approached him so he approached her.

“The accused pushed the boy, causing him to fall to the ground. He sprained his wrist and had minor bruises and scratches. “

The court learned that the defendant had denied the case, claiming that it had acted in self-defense. Then she changed her plea.

Victim is “worried and scared”

In a victim impact statement, the boy said, “The whole incident involving the woman left me shaken and scared.

“I was attacked by an adult woman.

“Before the attack, I had problems with the anxiety of going out with friends. For the past few months, I have been worried and scared, which has affected my school attendance. “

The defendant is now “much calmer”

Defense Andrew Oldroyd said his client had “made progress” in the four weeks since she changed her plea of ​​not guilty.

He said, “She is taking medicine, she is taking it and she is much calmer. Her stepfather is sitting in the back of the court.

“It is a serious allegation. There have been previous convictions.

“She returned to the scene after having tied her hair and removed her earrings.

“She is petrified by the result. This caused her anxiety to put her on the dock. “

The court heard that Hussain earns £ 40 a week on Universal Credit and applies for PIP.

Accused mourns in court

Judge Jonathan Taaffe showed no mercy for the accused, who was sobbing in court.

He said, “We met in September when you made your plea of ​​not guilty.

“I have indicated that if you accept that you overreact to a situation that could be put to bed.

“Now you have accepted responsibility for this incident.”

Judge Taaffe said the accused also authorized “two young children” for whom she was responsible to participate in the day’s confrontation.

He said, “You returned to the area in a state of anxiety and pushed a young boy to the ground.

“Although I have sympathy for your position, I have more sympathy for the boy who just spent a day.

“Her anxiety and quality of life are now affected.”

He added, “It was a late guilty plea and you have already been convicted of violent offenses.

“I thought carefully about whether to say if you were to assault a child, you should go to jail.

“I am making it clear that if you do this in the future, you will go to jail. It’s that simple.”

The judge handed Hussain a 12-month community order including 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He also fined him £ 50, court costs £ 200, a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and compensation of £ 100 for the victim.

The victim’s mom added, “I had a separation anxiety about my son and I lay in bed thinking that something was going to happen to him.

“All of my worries have come true. If I had thought for a second that he had done something offline, I would have said that he deserved it. But he did not do it. “

She said he had now changed schools after suffering from anxiety since the incident.

