A 21-year-old woman is the fourth person in NSW to test positive for coronavirus. According to the state government, most children who went on vacation in China can go to school again this week.

NSW Health said Monday the student was being treated in isolation at Westmead Hospital after arriving in Sydney from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, last week.

The UNSW student arrived in Sydney on Thursday on the last flight from Wuhan.

“She traveled back by plane, was picked up at the airport, and received the information sheet that says if you feel unwell, seek help. These are the signs and symptoms,” said Dr. Kerry Chant, NSW’s chief health officer, told reporters.

“24 hours later, she developed some symptoms that worsened and presented them to the emergency room.”

The woman showed no symptoms when she arrived at the airport, but was put in isolation when she started showing flu-like symptoms.

NSW Health said it has limited contact with people in Australia – which reduces the likelihood that it has spread the virus.

“The student did not attend a course at the university and was left alone in a campus accommodation without close contact before she was hospitalized,” a UNSW spokeswoman said in a statement.

On Monday evening, NSW officials confirmed that they were testing five patients for possible infections.

Three men aged 35, 43 and 53 are already being treated for coronavirus in hospital and are considered stable.

In Victoria, a man in his fifties is treated at the Monash Medical Center while four of his family members are quarantined at home.

Dr. Chant said that healthy schoolchildren who traveled to China on vacation are not told to stay home when class returns.

Even those who have been to Wuhan or Hubei Province are allowed to return to school, but Dr. Chant said they should be carefully monitored for symptoms.

Only children who have been in close contact with someone who has been confirmed to have coronavirus are asked to stay at home.

“We only recommend exclusion for children who have close contact with a confirmed case,” she said.

“(But) if you have returned from Wuhan or Hubei more generally and feel uncomfortable, we recommend that you get an exam. We also don’t want the flu to be transmitted and other infectious diseases.”

Originally published as a university student, tests positive for coronavirus

