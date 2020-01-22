advertisement

Professor Sally Mapstone is to extend her stay as Director of the University of St Andrews for five years after the end of her current contract in 2021.

Professor Mapstone has been responsible for the oldest university in Scotland since September 2016, and members of the St Andrews court have confirmed that it will remain until at least 2026.

Under his leadership, St Andrews broke the Oxbridge duopoly last year for decades at the top of British university rankings by beating Oxford in second place in one and being named British University of the Year by another.

In a message to students and staff, the governor of St Andrews, Dame Anne Pringle, confirmed that Professor Mapstone had accepted an invitation from the University Court to remain at the helm.

“The decision to invite Professor Mapstone to continue to direct the University beyond the conclusion of his current contract in 2021 was taken after extensive consultation with members of the Court, including our student representatives, staff and alumni, “she said.

“It reflects the director’s exceptional performance at St Andrews and her special strengths in leadership, strategic development and engagement with stakeholders.

“During the tenure of the director, the University achieved its most impressive performances to date in university rankings, ranking second in the Guardian Guide last year and named British University of the Year 2020 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide.

“St Andrews will continue to demand strong, thoughtful and creative leadership in the years to come. The Court is delighted that this decision ensures continuity of leadership at a critical time and ensures that the University’s considerable ambitions and challenges can be met. “

During his tenure, Professor Mapstone led work on behalf of Universities Scotland to develop policies aimed at increasing access to Scottish universities.

She is a member of the Board of Universities UK, a member of the Advisory Board of the Higher Education Policy Institute, chair of the International Advisory Board of the University of Helsinki, a trustee of the Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland and the Europaeum.

In June 2018, she was appointed the first woman president of the Saltire Society, and in February 2019 was elected a member of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

