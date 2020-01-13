advertisement

KAMPALA – The direction of Muni University has revealed that students are likely to miss their diploma as well as promotion to the next levels after institution due to staff backlogs of Shs700M.

The revelation was made by Reverend Epiphany Picho Odubuker, secretary of the University of Muni University, as he appeared before Parliament’s education committee to submit the 2020/2021 national budget framework to the University.

He told MEPs that the limited funds allocated to the University have paralyzed the activities of the institution which is oriented towards science and needs practical help.

Pincho said that in 2018/2019, the Parliament had approved an additional budget of 1.7 billion Shs, but that only 1 billion Shs were released, which helped manage the University but did not dissuade the ‘University to accumulate arrears.

The secretary of the University said: “This money helped us to finish the exercise but also, we still have arrears of Shs700M. If last year we survived with a supplement of Shs1Bn, and how can we do without the supplement this year, since there was no increase in the budget. “

He added: “If we don’t get the supplements we asked for, we won’t promote students and we won’t get any degrees. Science students have the term recreation where they do an internship and who also represents part of their results, they will not be able to make recreation, therefore, they will have missing marks that is why they will not be promoted, that is why none will be graduated. “

Pincho also said that nursing students return home with mothers who gave birth and breastfeeding them as part of their training, and that this group may also fail to graduate or graduate if the internship is not completed. not undertaken.

Picho cited the non-salary bill which was 3.4 billion Shs in 2015/2016 and kept funding at the same level for the following years, only so that this funding decreased in 2017/2018 to 3.2 billion Shs and in 2018/2019 it is Shs4.4Bn. he said funding was not commensurate with population growth, stating that in 2015/2016 there were 90 students and less than 50 employees, but the number has now increased to 178 and the university expects more than 400 students in the coming year.

He said, “We cannot call the Council or the Senate to meet with us, because how are you going to finance it? You cannot download brands because they must be approved by the Senate because we have no resources to finance it. “

