The University of Miami’s healthcare system will offer internal medicine and laboratory services on the island.

The University of Miami is launching a concierge medicine program in Palm Beach, a brave move to serve and attract islanders.

The UHealth Premier Concierge Medicine Program will take place at Royal Palm Way 218. The practice will include internal doctors and an on-site laboratory.

It is the first UM medical systems concierge medical office in Palm Beach County. UM Health has two offices in Miami-Dade County.

The move follows the recent revelation that UM Health will build a large health clinic in downtown West Palm Beach.

UM Health has rented 7,000 square meters at Flagler Banyan Square, the mixed-use project on the old town hall grounds on Banyan Boulevard between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive. It is planned to open the clinic in autumn.

With these two contracts, UM Health joins the mass of other non-regional healthcare providers who are building or expanding their presence in Palm Beach County to treat existing patients and attract new ones.

Many residents of Palm Beach County are not only wealthy and insured, but also grateful patrons who are known for their philanthropy.

Other external providers that open or expand offices in Palm Beach County include Cleveland Clinic, NYU Langone Health, Mount Sinai in New York and the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Many of them have settled near Palm Beach in downtown West Palm Beach.

However, only UM Health has offices in both cities.

UM Health’s decision to open clinics in both West Palm Beach and Palm Beach suggests that the healthcare industry wants to have a larger share of the lucrative medical market in Palm Beach County and is ready to aggressively pursue its plans see.

UM Health already has a strong brand in Palm Beach County due to its numerous special practices.

For example, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center recently received the National Cancer Institute award, an achievement celebrated on Friday in Palm Beach at the residence of Janet and Mark Levy.

The medical practice of the concierge in Palm Beach was discussed at the Dr. Edward Abraham, Executive Vice President of Health and Chief Executive of UHealth, announced.

In a statement, Abraham said that the concierge practice in Palm Beach would bring UHealth doctors “further into the Palm Beach community, which would improve access for our patients in closer proximity to their homes.”

UHealth Premier services include an annual check-up, short waiting times, same or next-day appointments, and 24-hour phone contact with a leading UHealth doctor seven days a week.

Annual membership fees are usually required to register for concierge practices. Details of the practice in Palm Beach, including the opening date, could not be obtained from presstime.

In the meantime, the UM Health Clinic in West Palm Beach will specialize in a number of areas. They include urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology and dermatology.

In addition, UM Health already has UHealth in Palm Beach Gardens and offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, transplantation, family medicine and ENT. and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami-based eye clinic based in Palm Beach Gardens since 2006.

Bascom Palmer recently opened the Lois Pope Center for Retinal and Macular Degeneration Research on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens. The pope, who lives in Manalapan and is a philanthropist, donated $ 12 million to the research center.

