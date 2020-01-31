advertisement

The University of Miami’s healthcare system has rented office space at Flagler Banyan Square for a large clinic to open this fall. In the meantime, NYU Langone Health plans to expand its services in West Palm Beach.

The University of Miami will build a large health clinic in downtown West Palm Beach and join the mass of healthcare providers that are building a large presence in Palm Beach County to treat existing patients and attract new patients.

The University of Miami’s healthcare system recently leased 7,000 square meters of space at Flagler Banyan Square, the mixed-use project on the site of the old town hall on Banyan Boulevard, between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive.

UMHS will build medical offices on the entire second floor of a two-story building at 185 Banyan Boulevard.

The room is located directly above the ground floor and is rented to Big Time Restaurant Group, operator of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Rocco’s Tacos. It is planned to open a large Italian restaurant in this area this year.

The two-story building is part of Flagler-Banyan Square, 435,000 square meters, a long-awaited project designed to attract residents and visitors to this part of the city’s waterfront. Other buildings at Flagler Banyan Square include a 208-room luxury hotel called The Ben, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel opened on February 13, and an apartment complex with 251 residential units called The Oversea.

The UMHS clinic will specialize in a number of areas. This includes urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology and dermatology, a spokeswoman said. The center is scheduled to open in autumn.

UMHS decided to establish the West Palm Beach Specialty Center to improve access to academic medical care for patients in the region and “bring care closer to their homes,” the spokeswoman said.

UMHS ‘decision to rent a prominent location on the West Palm Beach Waterfront across from Palm Beach suggests that the healthcare powerhouse wants a larger share of the lucrative medical market in Palm Beach County.

Many residents of Palm Beach County are not only wealthy and insured, but also grateful patrons who are known for their philanthropy.

UMHS already has UHealth in Palm Beach Gardens and offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, transplantation, family medicine and ENT. and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami-based eye clinic based in Palm Beach Gardens since 2006.

Bascom Palmer recently opened the Lois Pope Center for Retinal and Macular Degeneration Research on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens. Pope, an active philanthropist based in Manalapan, donated $ 12 million to the research center in honor of her mother, who was treated by Bascom Palmer years ago.

In an interview with Bascom Palmer in 2018, Dr. Eduardo Alfonso of Palm Beach County will become an “epicenter” for excellent health care with a growing infrastructure for both treatment and research.

In fact, UM isn’t the only one building a significant healthcare presence in Palm Beach County.

Several other non-regional health companies have done the same, building large centers in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across from the Palm Beach Bridge.

One, NYU Langone Health, with medical offices at 101 N. Clematis Street, is launching additional services this year.

According to a spokeswoman for NYU Langone, an expansion of patient services is planned by bringing physiotherapy, gastroenterology, endocrinology and medical care to the clinic for weight loss.

In addition, NYU Langone has launched a program to treat chronic diseases. A full-time nurse examines patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes to make sure they take their medication, for example, the spokeswoman said.

NYU Langone’s West Palm Beach office already provides primary care and cardiac care. The NYU Langone also has a Delray Beach location for heart care.

NYU Langone wants to offer continuous care to patients in New York who also live and travel in Palm Beach County and to the local population.

“There is a growing patient volume,” said a spokeswoman, including younger 30-year-olds who live in Florida at least temporarily.

The demand for patients is so great that NYU Langone opened a patient access center in Boynton Beach last year. At the center, employees answer calls, schedule appointments, and help fill out prescriptions, while licensed nurses in New York answer clinical questions.

In Palm Beach County, too, other healthcare providers outside the region are vying for patients.

They are either building new facilities or trying to expand existing ones in West Palm Beach.

This includes the Cleveland Clinic, which has offices in the CityPlace Tower office building, but is looking for a location for a large, independent facility. Mt. Sinai New York with a doctor’s office at 625 N. Flagler Dr.; and New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, the nation’s leading orthopedic hospital, opening its first Florida clinic on January 27, 300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

