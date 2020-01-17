advertisement

A student at the University of Leicester suffered a double jaw fracture after being struck in the face by a stranger on a city street.

The victim was a peacemaker after Gaganpreet Atwal accosted one of his friends.

Although he raised his hands in peace and said he didn’t want any problems, Atwal punched him hard in the face with his fist, which also knocked a tooth out.

The victim underwent an operation to repair his jaw with metal plates and is still suffering from dental problems.

Leicester Crown Court has learned that Atwal is also a third year student of economic studies at the University of Coventry.

The 21-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to causing the student of the University of Leicester serious bodily harm on the night of October 25, 2017.

Mark Knowles, prosecutor, said the victim was with a group of friends who had left Boxed Bar at Braunstone Gate and were walking along Dunn’s Lane near the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Center in the city when the group the accused approached his friend, who was late for a telephone call.

What happened?

Knowles said, “The accused’s group started pushing the victim’s friend and he was hit in the face by one of them.”

The friend cried out for help and the victim came, noting that the accused “looked angry and was looking at” his friend.

The victim stood in between, to protect his friend and held his hands up saying that he did not want any problems.

The prosecutor said, “While looking at his friend, he was suddenly struck on the right side of his chin, breaking both sides of his jaw and knocking out a tooth from the bottom.

“He immediately felt pain and was bleeding profusely.”

At the hospital, he gave the police a description of the assailant, including braided hair and wearing a T-shirt with the word Pablo printed several times.

Instagram photos

The victim then received Instagram photos taken at the Boxed Bar showing the accused in his distinctive Pablo shirt – which led to his arrest.

In an interview, Atwal, of Lynton Grove, Bedford, gave the police a prepared statement, claiming that he had never visited any pub or bar in Leicester and had not drunk alcohol.

When asked if he had visited student areas in Leicester that night, he made no comments.

The victim and his friend chose the accused during an identification procedure in May 2018.

When questioned again, Atwal later admitted that he was at the Boxed Bar in Leicester that night, but said he had left with a friend and had not been involved in a violent incident.

Knowles told the court, “He now accepts, by his guilty plea today, the day of his trial, that he was.”

The prosecutor stated that the victim was unable to have a replacement dental implant due to the steel plate in his jaw and that she had to deal with costly dental procedures.

Although they attended different universities, the accused and the victim were both freshmen at the time of the unprovoked attack.

What did the judge say?

Justice Robert Brown said: “This case is over two years old and the age of the offense is something that I must take into consideration.

“It is partly because you maintained that you were not guilty until the day of the trial.

“There were also delays in your arrest and a delay in the system which is not your fault.

“An aggravating characteristic is that you have caused an unpleasant injury and that this young man has lasting consequences.

“You have no previous convictions and are of good character.

“It was a blow, the assault did not involve a weapon and you did not continue the attack.

“You are a third year student at Coventry University.”

The judge said: “The consequences for you of immediate detention, since you are at the threshold of your final exams, would indeed be very serious and disproportionate, in my opinion.”

What was said in the mitigation?

Saleema Mahmood, extenuating, said Atwal was visiting a student at the University of Leicester that night, which is why he came to town.

He initially denied being in Leicester at the time because he was “scared”.

The lawyer added: “He turned 21 yesterday and it happened in 2017 and has not had any problems since.

“He is now in his final year as an economics student and is expected to leave university with a first class diploma.

“No matter what started this incident, it was completely out of character for him.”

Ms. Mahmood stated that the defendant lived with his family and was not eligible for a scholarship or student loan, but that he had worked part-time and saved £ 2,000.

She said: “It was a unique punch and there was a lack of premeditation.

“He has a good previous exemplary character and his references describe him as a positive model in the community for the younger ones than him.”

The judge said he had read good references to Atwal from his employer, a magistrate and his local Gurdwara.

Atwal was sentenced to 16 months in prison for a year.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and will have to pay the victim compensation of £ 2,000 within one month.

