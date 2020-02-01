advertisement

Students recently returned to Derby from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been placed in segregation due to the coronavirus epidemic, reports said.

The University of Derby has been reported to have confirmed that “a very small number” of students who returned from Wuhan before the travel restrictions were put in place are “self-isolated for 14 days”.

advertisement

A university spokesperson told the Guardian that all of the students were “fit and healthy.”

The virus, which was first reported in Wuhan on December 31 of last year, has killed more than 250 people in China.

Nearly 12,000 cases of the virus have been reported in China.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A flight from Wuhan transported 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals to the United Kingdom on January 31. British passengers accepted a period of isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

The epidemic is only the fifth public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in seven decades of history, after Ebola, swine flu, polio and zika.

The Foreign Ministry has advised against “all but essential travel” to China.

Derbyshire Live asked the University of Derby to comment.

.

advertisement